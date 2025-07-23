Forterra plc Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forterra ( (GB:FORT) ) just unveiled an update.

Forterra plc has reported a change in the voting rights held by Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A., a Spanish investment management firm. The firm’s stake in Forterra has decreased from 5.994181% to 4.950893%, indicating a reduction in their influence over the company’s decisions. This adjustment in holdings could impact Forterra’s shareholder dynamics and reflects a shift in investment strategy by Cobas Asset Management.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FORT) stock is a Hold with a £170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Forterra stock, see the GB:FORT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FORT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FORT is a Neutral.

Forterra’s stock score reflects strong corporate event outcomes and positive technical momentum, offset by financial performance concerns and a relatively high valuation. The company’s strategic actions and market positioning offer potential for future growth, though profitability and leverage remain areas to watch.

More about Forterra

Forterra plc is a UK-based company operating in the construction materials industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and supply of building products, focusing on bricks, blocks, and other essential materials for construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 686,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £404.4M

