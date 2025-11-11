Forterra Maintains Full-Year Guidance Amid Strong New Build Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Forterra ( (GB:FORT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Forterra plc has maintained its full-year guidance, reporting a year-to-date revenue increase of 16% to £336 million, driven by strong demand in the new build housing sector despite a depressed RMI market. The company is actively managing production capacity with significant progress at its Desford and Wilnecote facilities, enhancing its product offerings and market positioning. Strategic investments in new production capacity are expected to position Forterra well for future market recovery, despite current economic uncertainties.

Spark’s Take on GB:FORT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FORT is a Neutral.

Forterra’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical analysis, and valuation. The company’s stable equity base and improved cash generation are positive, but profitability pressures and increased leverage are concerns. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, while the valuation is moderate, offering limited upside potential.

More about Forterra

Forterra plc is a leading UK manufacturer specializing in essential clay and concrete building products. The company focuses on the new build housing market and has a significant presence in the production of extruded or wire cut bricks.

Average Trading Volume: 591,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £374.9M

