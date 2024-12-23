Forrestania Resources Plans New Securities Issuance

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 13,764,940 new securities, set to take place on December 23, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance, attracting interest from investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the financial markets.

