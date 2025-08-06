Forrestania Resources Limited Issues Over 1 Million New Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) has shared an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has issued 1,033,019 ordinary fully paid shares following the conversion of FRSOB Listed Options at $0.075 per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence in the resource exploration sector. The issuance of shares without disclosure under the Corporations Act indicates compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and maintaining investor confidence.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited is an Australian resources company focused on exploring gold, copper, and lithium in Western Australia’s Forrestania, Southern Cross, and Eastern Goldfields regions. The company’s projects are strategically located near significant mining operations, including the historic Bounty gold mine and the Covalent Mt Holland Lithium Mine, as well as the Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll nickel mines.

Average Trading Volume: 1,836,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$52.92M

