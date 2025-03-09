Forrestania Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raise Announcement

The latest update is out from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ).

Forrestania Resources Limited (FRS), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This pause in trading is pending an announcement about a proposed capital raise. The trading halt is expected to last until the company releases the announcement or until normal trading resumes on March 12, 2025. The company aims to finalize the details of the capital raise during this period, indicating a strategic move to potentially enhance its financial position.

YTD Price Performance: 64.29%

Average Trading Volume: 2,126,426

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$6.04M

