Forrestania Resources Expands Share Base with New Issuance

An announcement from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) is now available.

Forrestania Resources Limited has issued 1,013,748 ordinary fully paid shares following the conversion of FRSOB Listed Options at $0.075 per share. This move, which complies with the Corporations Act 2001, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence in the resource exploration sector.

Forrestania Resources Limited is an Australian resources company focused on exploring gold, copper, and lithium in the Forrestania, Southern Cross, and Eastern Goldfields regions of Western Australia. The company’s projects are strategically located near significant mining operations, including the historic Bounty gold mine and the Covalent Mt Holland Lithium Mine, highlighting its potential in these mineral-rich areas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,935,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$65.77M

