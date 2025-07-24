Forrestania Resources Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) is now available.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the cessation of John Hannaford as a director, effective July 24, 2025. The announcement details Hannaford’s relevant interests in securities, including various options and shares held through different entities. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for its strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,741,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.32M

