Foresight Ventures VCT Completes Share Allotment and Closes Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Downing ONE VCT ( (GB:FVEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Foresight Ventures VCT plc has announced the allotment of 270,744 Ordinary Shares as part of its Offer for Subscription, which began on 15 November 2024. These shares were allotted at prices between 90.11p and 95.35p, based on an unaudited net asset value of 90.10p per share. The total number of shares allotted under this offer has reached 3,421,918, and the company now has 107,904,249 Ordinary Shares in issue. The offer is now closed, and all valid applications received by 27 June 2025 have been processed.

More about Downing ONE VCT

Average Trading Volume: 169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Find detailed analytics on FVEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue