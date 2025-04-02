Foresight Ventures VCT Announces Total Voting Rights

Downing ONE VCT ( (GB:FVEN) ) has provided an update.

Foresight Ventures VCT plc, a company involved in venture capital trusts, has announced its total voting rights as of March 31, 2025. The company’s issued share capital consists of 105,395,983 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Downing ONE VCT

YTD Price Performance: 1.05%

Average Trading Volume: 133,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of FVEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue