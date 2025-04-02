Foresight Ventures VCT Announces Share Repurchase

Downing ONE VCT ( (GB:FVEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Foresight Ventures VCT plc, a company involved in venture capital trusts, announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of its own shares. The company purchased 23,321 ordinary shares at 96.0 pence per share, resulting in a total of 105,372,662 ordinary shares with voting rights. This transaction aligns with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, ensuring all inside information was publicly available before the market purchase.

