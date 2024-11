Downing ONE VCT (GB:TV1) has released an update.

Foresight Ventures VCT has successfully completed its merger with Thames Ventures VCT 2, resulting in the issuance of 86.6 million new shares. The company’s shares will commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on November 18, 2024. A subsequent redesignation will see the share capital adjusted, with the net asset value per share rebased to £1.00.

