Foresight Group Holdings Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. has executed a share buyback, acquiring 10,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 462.45 GBp. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively, reflecting confidence in their financial position. The total shares held in treasury now stand at 670,805, impacting voting rights and share capital structure.

