Foresight Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., a prominent investment manager, announced the purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 441.00 GBp to 447.00 GBp, will be held in treasury and will not carry voting rights. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and to potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.