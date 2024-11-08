Foresight Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., a leading investment manager, has continued its share buyback program by repurchasing 10,000 ordinary shares, raising the total to over 1.6 million shares acquired. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the Group’s total voting rights to 115,608,577. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while managing its capital structure.

