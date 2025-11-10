Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has provided an announcement.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 3,288 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure, with a total of 2,238,863 shares repurchased under the program. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. This action reflects Foresight’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial operations and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £516.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. The absence of recent earnings call data limits further insights.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, founded in 1984, is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth. Operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia, the company focuses on investment opportunities that drive energy transition, decarbonization, and nature recovery. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diversified range of investment strategies aimed at maximizing asset value and providing attractive returns, with a commitment to building a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 365,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £534.5M

