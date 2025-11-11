Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has shared an announcement.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 41,174 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg, with prices ranging from 476.50 GBp to 488.00 GBp. The shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares to 114,650,393 out of the 116,347,803 shares in issue. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering attractive returns and supporting its strategic objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £516.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. The absence of recent earnings call data limits further insights.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a prominent investment manager specializing in real assets and growth capital, with operations across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support the energy transition, decarbonization, nature recovery, and the growth of ambitious companies. As a member of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diversified range of private and public funds, alongside retail market investment solutions, all aimed at building a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 365,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £534.5M

