Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has provided an announcement.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 15,000 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg, with prices ranging from 456.50 GBp to 461.00 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares to 112,690,455 out of the total 116,347,803 shares issued. This move is part of a broader buyback initiative, which has seen over a million shares repurchased, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. presents a strong investment case driven by robust financial performance and strategic corporate actions. The technical indicators suggest a potential for short-term overbought conditions, but the overall fundamentals and valuation remain solid. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth, with operations across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support the energy transition, decarbonization, nature recovery, and the economic potential of ambitious companies. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diversified range of private and public funds, complemented by retail market investment solutions, all aimed at building a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 253,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £511.2M

