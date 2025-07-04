Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) is now available.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 10,509 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 451.944952 GBp per share. This transaction is part of a broader buyback initiative, which has seen the company repurchase a total of 979,640 shares. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £550.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. displays strong financial fundamentals with robust revenue growth and profitability, a solid balance sheet, and a strategic share buyback program that enhances shareholder value. While the valuation metrics are attractive, short-term technical indicators suggest caution. Overall, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth, making it appealing to value investors despite potential short-term volatility.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, founded in 1984, is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and growth capital, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support the energy transition, decarbonization, and nature recovery, aiming to maximize asset value and provide attractive returns. Foresight is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and offers a range of private and public funds, along with investment solutions for the retail market.

Average Trading Volume: 272,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £496.8M

