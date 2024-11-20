Foresight Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. has bought back 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 444.00 GBp to 451.00 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares with voting rights. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

