Foresight Group Continues Share Buyback Program

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has announced the continuation of its share buyback program, purchasing 25,000 of its ordinary shares through Deutsche Numis. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 367.00 to 375.00 GBp, will be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights and share capital. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong market position and delivering attractive returns to investors.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and growth capital, with operations across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on providing investment opportunities that support energy transition, decarbonization, nature recovery, and the economic growth of ambitious companies. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a range of private and public funds, complemented by retail market investment solutions, all aimed at building a sustainable future.

YTD Price Performance: -8.39%

Average Trading Volume: 207,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £412.9M

