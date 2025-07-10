Foresight Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has shared an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 15,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in April 2025. The shares, bought at a volume-weighted average price of 453.166533 GBp, will be held in treasury and will not carry voting rights. This transaction is part of a broader buyback strategy under which over a million shares have been repurchased, impacting the total number of voting shares and potentially influencing shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £550.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. has a strong financial foundation, strategic initiatives like share buybacks, and technical indicators favoring upward momentum. While the valuation is moderate, the high dividend yield is attractive. However, caution is advised due to potential risks from increased debt and cash flow volatility.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth, with operations in the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support the energy transition, decarbonization, nature recovery, and economic growth of ambitious companies. As a member of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diverse range of private and public funds, complemented by retail market investment solutions, all aimed at building a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 256,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £508.3M

