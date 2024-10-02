Foresight Group Advances Share Buyback Effort

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., a prominent investment manager, has reported the purchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 518 to 520 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, effectively reducing the total voting rights to 116,047,373. The buyback is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and return value to its shareholders.

