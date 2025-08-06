Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Withdraws Duplicate Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the withdrawal of a duplicate announcement regarding ‘Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights’ initially released on 6 August 2025. This duplicate was previously released on 5 August 2025, and stakeholders are advised to disregard the later release. The retraction of this duplicate announcement is unlikely to have a significant impact on the company’s operations or industry positioning.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure, focusing on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management. The company aims to deliver stable returns, long-term predictable income, and growth opportunities while promoting decarbonisation and sustainability. FGEN targets projects with stable cash flows, secured revenues, and essential services, offering investors a sustainable dividend and potential capital growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,277,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £514.4M

See more insights into FGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue