Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Reports Stable NAV and Dividend Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ).

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced a Net Asset Value (NAV) of £659.1 million as of June 30, 2025, with a slight decline from the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 1.99 pence per share, aligning with its annual target, and continued its share buyback program to manage discounts. Despite challenges such as lower power prices and increased grid costs, FGEN’s diversification strategy showed resilience, supported by strong cash generation and prudent debt management. The company also marked progress in its growth assets, notably the Rjukan aquaculture facility in Norway, which achieved a key milestone.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) is a leading investor in private environmental infrastructure assets across the UK and mainland Europe. The company focuses on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to deliver stable returns, predictable income, and growth opportunities while driving decarbonization and sustainability. FGEN targets projects with long-term stable cash flows, secured revenues, and essential service delivery, providing investors with sustainable, progressive dividends and potential capital growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £521.6M

