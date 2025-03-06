Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited Expands Treasury Share Holdings

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) has issued an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited has announced the purchase of 300,000 of its own shares to be held in treasury, at a price of 74.22p per share. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 640,446,420 shares with voting rights, which stakeholders can use to assess their interests under FCA guidelines. The move reflects FGEN’s strategic financial management and may influence shareholder decisions regarding their investments.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) is focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of environmental infrastructure. This includes infrastructure assets, projects, and asset-backed businesses that utilize natural or waste resources, support environmentally friendly economic activities, aid the transition to a low-carbon economy, or mitigate climate change effects. The company aims to provide sustainable, progressive dividends and preserve capital value over the long term.

YTD Price Performance: 1.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,982,789

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £470.7M

For an in-depth examination of FGEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.