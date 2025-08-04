Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares at 83.20p each for treasury, impacting its total voting rights and share capital. This transaction reflects FGEN’s strategic financial management, potentially influencing shareholder interests and maintaining transparency in line with FCA’s rules.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure to deliver stable returns, long-term predictable income, and growth opportunities while promoting decarbonization and sustainability. The company focuses on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to provide investors with a sustainable dividend and potential capital growth. FGEN is recognized for its transparent and award-winning ESG approach as an Article 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £521.6M

Learn more about FGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue