Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited Adjusts Share Capital with Treasury Purchase

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) announced the purchase of 150,000 ordinary shares for treasury, impacting the total voting rights and share capital structure. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic financial management, potentially affecting shareholder interests and market positioning.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure to deliver stable returns, long-term predictable income, and growth opportunities, focusing on decarbonization and sustainability. The company targets projects in renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to provide investors with sustainable dividends and capital growth. FGEN is recognized as an Article 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £518.3M

For detailed information about FGEN stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

