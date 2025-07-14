Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited Adjusts Share Capital with Treasury Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) is now available.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the purchase of 111,000 ordinary shares for treasury, impacting its total voting rights and share capital structure. This transaction aligns with FGEN’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently, potentially influencing shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules, and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering stable returns and sustainable growth.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure to provide stable returns, long-term predictable income, and growth opportunities while promoting decarbonization and sustainability. The company focuses on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to deliver essential services with secured revenues and inflation linkage. FGEN is an Article 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, known for its transparent and award-winning ESG approach.

Average Trading Volume: 1,292,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £513.4M

