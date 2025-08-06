Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Adjusts Share Capital with Treasury Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) has provided an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares for treasury, impacting its total voting rights and share capital structure. This transaction reflects FGEN’s strategic financial management, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA’s rules, while reinforcing its commitment to stable returns and sustainable growth.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure to deliver stable returns and long-term predictable income while promoting decarbonization and sustainability. The company focuses on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to provide investors with sustainable dividends and capital growth opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £521.6M

