Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Adjusts Share Capital with Treasury Purchase

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares for treasury, impacting its total voting rights and share capital structure. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic financial management and may influence shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) invests in environmental infrastructure to provide stable returns, long-term predictable income, and growth opportunities while promoting decarbonisation and sustainability. The company focuses on renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management, aiming to deliver essential services with long-term stable cash flows and secured revenues. FGEN is committed to providing a sustainable, progressive dividend and potential capital growth, and is classified as an Article 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £521.6M

