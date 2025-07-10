Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Adjusts Share Capital with Treasury Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP ( (GB:FGEN) ) has issued an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited announced the repurchase of 150,000 ordinary shares for treasury, impacting its total voting rights. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital, which shareholders can use to assess their interest under regulatory guidelines, potentially influencing stakeholder decisions and market perceptions.

More about Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) is an investment company focused on environmental infrastructure projects. It aims to deliver stable returns and long-term predictable income through investments in renewable generation, energy infrastructure, and sustainable resource management. FGEN emphasizes projects with stable cash flows, secured revenues, and essential service delivery, aiming to provide sustainable dividends and capital growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,298,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £514.8M

