Foresight Enterprise VCT Maintains Share Capital Stability

Foresight 4 VCT ( (GB:FTF) ) has issued an announcement.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC, a venture capital trust, announced that as of September 30, 2025, its issued share capital remains unchanged at 316,779,417 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This total number of voting rights is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Average Trading Volume: 13,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

