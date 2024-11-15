Foresight Enterprise VCT Expands Share Offering to Meet Demand

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc has announced the activation of its over-allotment facility to meet increased investor demand, aiming to raise an additional £10 million through the subscription of new ordinary shares. This move follows the initial prospectus offering to raise £20 million, with the offer open until April 30, 2025, unless fully subscribed earlier. Potential investors are encouraged to consider participating as the opportunity remains available for the 2024/2025 and 2025/26 tax years.

