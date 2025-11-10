Foresight Autonomous Expands Global Reach with Chinese Collaboration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ).

On November 10, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a strategic collaboration with a leading Chinese manufacturer of AI-based stereo vision solutions. This partnership aims to integrate the manufacturer’s 3D perception systems into Foresight’s product portfolio, targeting exclusive commercialization in India and South Korea, with plans for further global market expansion. The collaboration is set to enhance Foresight’s offerings for developing markets, focusing on the ADAS aftermarket for commercial vehicles and automotive-grade systems. A profit-sharing model has been established, with initial sales expected in 2026, positioning Foresight to expand its reach and offer competitive safety and perception solutions to OEMs.

The most recent analyst rating on (FRSX) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Autonomous Holdings stock, see the FRSX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FRSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRSX is a Neutral.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings faces significant financial challenges, with ongoing profitability and cash flow issues being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis shows neutral indicators, and valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. These factors collectively result in a below-average stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on FRSX stock, click here.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through its subsidiaries, it develops vision systems and accident-prevention solutions for various markets, including automotive, defense, agriculture, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, focuses on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions to enhance road safety.

Average Trading Volume: 53,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.69M

For detailed information about FRSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue