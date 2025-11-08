Force Motors Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Force Motors Limited ( (IN:FORCEMOT) ) is now available.

Force Motors Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, available in both standalone and consolidated formats, were published in prominent newspapers and are accessible on the company’s website. This disclosure aligns with regulatory requirements and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance during the specified period.

More about Force Motors Limited

Force Motors Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing of vehicles and automotive components. The company is known for its production of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and agricultural tractors, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 235.8B INR

