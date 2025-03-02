Forbidden Foods Ltd Reports 147% Sales Surge in Early 2025

Forbidden Foods Ltd ( (AU:FFF) ) has provided an announcement.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has reported a significant increase in sales for the first two months of 2025, with a 147% rise compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the strategic acquisition of Oat Milk Goodness and the implementation of a multi-brand strategy, which has expanded the company’s product range and distribution network. The company is actively engaging in discussions with major Australian retailers to further broaden its market footprint, while targeted marketing campaigns and new product stocking arrangements are expected to drive continued growth.

Forbidden Foods Ltd (ASX: FFF) is a health & wellness food company focused on providing clean, sustainable, and healthy products. The company’s core brand, Blue Dinosaur®, is sold in Australia and the USA, catering to consumer demand for high-quality food options.

