For Startups, Inc. Announces Share Buyback Plan

For Startups, Inc. (JP:7089) has released an update.

For Startups, Inc. has announced a strategic decision to repurchase up to 250,000 of its own shares, investing a maximum of 300 million yen, with the aim of strengthening the company’s financial base and enhancing shareholder value. This move comes as a response to the company’s stock price not fully reflecting its future profitability, despite being in a growth phase. The buyback period is set from September 9, 2024, to September 8, 2025, executed through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

