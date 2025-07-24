Foot Locker Merger Review Delayed by FTC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foot Locker ( (FL) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 15, 2025, Foot Locker, Inc. entered into a Merger Agreement with DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. and its subsidiary, RJS Sub LLC. On July 23, 2025, DICK’S Sporting Goods withdrew its pre-merger Notification and Report Form to allow the Federal Trade Commission more time to review the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The resubmission is planned for July 25, 2025, initiating a new 30-day waiting period. This step is a standard procedure for antitrust reviews, and both companies expect to complete the merger in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and shareholder agreement.

Spark’s Take on FL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FL is a Neutral.

Foot Locker’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and valuation concerns, partially offset by positive technical indicators and strategic advancements highlighted in the earnings call. The merger announcement adds uncertainty, impacting the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a New York-based corporation operating in the retail industry, primarily focusing on athletic footwear and apparel. It is known for its wide range of sports-related products and has a significant market presence in the athletic retail sector.

Average Trading Volume: 5,679,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.43B

