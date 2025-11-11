Foodison, Inc. Updates on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foodison,Inc. ( (JP:7114) ) just unveiled an update.

Foodison, Inc. has announced the status of its share repurchase program, acquiring 8,600 common shares for ¥7,626,800 between October 1 and October 31, 2025. This action is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 280,000 shares, representing 6.17% of issued shares, with a maximum budget of ¥200,000,000, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7114) stock is a Hold with a Yen988.00 price target.

More about Foodison,Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 5,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen3.95B



