Foodison, Inc. Updates on Share Repurchase Program

Foodison,Inc. ( (JP:7114) ) just unveiled an update.
Foodison, Inc. has announced the status of its share repurchase program, acquiring 8,600 common shares for ¥7,626,800 between October 1 and October 31, 2025. This action is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 280,000 shares, representing 6.17% of issued shares, with a maximum budget of ¥200,000,000, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
More about Foodison,Inc.
Average Trading Volume: 5,795
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen3.95B
