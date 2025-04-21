Food Empire Transfers Over 1 Million Treasury Shares

The latest update is out from Food Empire Holdings Limited ( (SG:F03) ).

Food Empire Holdings Limited has announced the transfer of 1,027,326 treasury shares as part of its Performance Share Plan 2022. This transfer reduces the company’s treasury shares from 23,218,200 to 22,190,874, slightly decreasing the percentage of treasury shares against the total number of ordinary shares outstanding. The value of the transferred shares is S$921,970.21, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital efficiently.

Food Empire Holdings Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of instant beverage products, frozen convenience food, and snack food. The company is known for its strong market presence in Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

