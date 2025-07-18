Food Empire Recognized as a ‘Company of Good’ in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Food Empire Holdings Limited ( (SG:F03) ) has issued an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has been recognized as a ‘Company of Good’ at the 2025 Company of Good Conferment, organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre in Singapore. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices, marking its first entry into this esteemed group. The conferment celebrates businesses that integrate purpose into their operations, emphasizing leadership, engagement, and value creation, which is pivotal for Food Empire’s industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

Food Empire Holdings Limited is a company involved in the food and beverage industry, focusing on corporate social responsibility, sustainable innovation, and community empowerment.

