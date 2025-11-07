Foghorn Therapeutics Unveils Strategic Advancements with Lilly

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Foghorn Therapeutics ( (FHTX) ) has issued an announcement.

In November 2025, Foghorn Therapeutics presented its strategic advancements, highlighting its collaboration with Lilly to develop FHD-909, a selective SMARCA2 inhibitor. This partnership, initiated in December 2021, includes a significant financial agreement and aims to address SMARCA4-mutant cancers. The company’s robust pipeline and strategic collaborations position it to potentially impact a large portion of the oncology market, with ongoing trials and preclinical developments indicating promising future opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (FHTX) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foghorn Therapeutics stock, see the FHTX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FHTX is a Underperform.

Foghorn Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and high leverage. Technical analysis also indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial difficulties. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the score.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is a leader in the biotechnology industry, focusing on chromatin biology to develop precision therapeutics. The company targets challenging areas in oncology, leveraging its Gene Traffic Control Platform® to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 169,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $226.1M

