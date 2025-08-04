FMR Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has provided an announcement.
FMR Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 8,896,179 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and the securities are set to be issued on August 4, 2025. The announcement signifies a strategic step in FMR Resources Limited’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.
More about Applyflow Limited
Average Trading Volume: 183,485
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$9.33M
Find detailed analytics on FMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.