FMR Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has provided an announcement.

FMR Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 8,896,179 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and the securities are set to be issued on August 4, 2025. The announcement signifies a strategic step in FMR Resources Limited’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

Find detailed analytics on FMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue