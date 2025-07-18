FMR LLC Increases Stake in DroneShield Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
DroneShield Limited ( (AU:DRO) ) has issued an announcement.
DroneShield Limited, a company involved in the development of drone detection and mitigation technologies, has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure. FMR LLC has increased its voting power in the company from 7.61% to 9.59%, indicating a growing interest and investment in DroneShield’s operations, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder dynamics.
Average Trading Volume: 16,269,205
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.38B
