Flynn Gold Begins Drilling at Golden Ridge Project

Flynn Gold Ltd. has launched a new diamond drilling program at its Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania, targeting high-grade gold veins beneath the historical Golden Ridge Adit. The initiative is partly funded by the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative, reflecting the potential for substantial gold mineralization in the area. This program marks the first drilling effort in the Link Zone, strategically located between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects.

