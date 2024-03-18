Flying Nickel Announces Board Resignation

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSE:FLYN) has released an update.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. has announced the resignation of Jim Rondeau from its board of directors, effective March 15, 2024, due to other commitments. The company expressed gratitude for Rondeau’s contributions and is awaiting a new nominee from the Norway House Cree Nation as per their prior agreement. Flying Nickel, known for its nickel sulphide mining operations in Manitoba, Canada, will provide more information about the board changes in the future.

