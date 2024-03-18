Flying Nickel Announces Board Resignation

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSE:FLYN) has released an update.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp., a nickel sulphide mining and exploration company, has announced that Jim Rondeau has resigned from the board of directors as of March 15, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Rondeau’s contributions to its growth, emphasizing his positive impact. Flying Nickel is known for its 100% ownership of the Minago nickel project in Manitoba, Canada.

