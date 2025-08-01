Flux Power Faces Nasdaq Delisting Due to Equity Deficit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Flux Power Holdings ( (FLUX) ) has issued an announcement.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that it does not meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing, with a deficit of $4,372,000 as of March 31, 2025. The company plans to appeal this decision and is taking steps to raise equity capital, including a private placement and workforce reduction, to regain compliance and avoid suspension of its stock on August 11, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLUX) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flux Power Holdings stock, see the FLUX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLUX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLUX is a Neutral.

Flux Power Holdings faces significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the overall stock score. However, positive earnings call sentiment and strategic initiatives in product innovation and market positioning provide some optimism. Technical indicators are neutral, and valuation remains challenging due to persistent losses.

To see Spark’s full report on FLUX stock, click here.

More about Flux Power Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 84,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $29.1M

For an in-depth examination of FLUX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue