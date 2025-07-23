Flutter Entertainment Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering to Fund Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has issued an update.

Flutter Entertainment plc has announced the launch of an offering of senior secured notes in USD, EUR, and GBP denominations, due 2031, through its subsidiary Flutter Treasury DAC. The proceeds from this offering, along with additional debt raised under its term loan B facility, are intended to fund the acquisition of the remaining 5% minority interest in FanDuel and extend its strategic partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings, L.L.C. This move is expected to strengthen Flutter’s market position and enhance its strategic partnerships, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a leading global online sports betting and iGaming operator with a strong market presence in the US and worldwide. The company operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, and others. Flutter aims to leverage its scale and innovative mindset to drive industry change and promote sustainable growth.

