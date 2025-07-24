Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a number of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s strategy to buy back up to $225 million worth of shares by September 30, 2025, and is a continuation of its broader plan to repurchase $5 billion of shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling and entertainment industry, offering a range of betting and gaming products. The company focuses on providing online and retail betting services, and it has a significant market presence in the United States and other regions.

